Funeral services for Mrs. Pansy Mosby will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Reverend Ben Jones officiating. Interment rites will be held at Semmes Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Mosby, age 81, of Meridian passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at her residence.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Joseph “Joe” Mosby; children, Charles McCary (Dee) and Jennifer Davis (Jason); grandchildren, Guy Rawson, IV (Lacey), Ginger Harmon (James), Katelyn McCary, Broedey Davis, and Baylee Davis; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Peggy Johnston (Harold), Pat Oldham (Jim), Kathy Scarbrough, Sonny McCarra (Gayle), and Scott McCarra; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mrs. Mosby was preceded in death by her son, Guy Rawson, III; her grandson, Charles McCary; and her parents, Rufus and Virgie McCarra.

