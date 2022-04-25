Graveside services for Mrs. Sharron Diane Keen will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Hamrick Cemetery, with Brother Allen Gibson officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Keen, age 67, of Collinsville passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at her residence.

Mrs. Keen will be remembered as a loving wife, “mama,” and “nana.”

Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Michael “Mike” Keen; children, Lisa Welch (Randy) and Terry Miller (Britney); two grandchildren, Jayden Miller and Madilyn Miller; her four-legged children, Dolly and Layla; sisters-in-law, Joyce Gartman (Dale) and Luzy Tribble; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mrs. Keen was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Delsie Tribble and her brother, Terry Tribble.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Diane be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There will be no public visitation prior to the graveside service.

