MSU Meridian professor receives award

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University announced Dr. Angela Savage, director of the MSU-Meridian social work program and an assistant clinical professor, received the 2022 Mississippi Social Worker of the Year Award for exemplifying “the best of the profession’s value and achievements through specific accomplishments.”

Savage said social work is a profession that “invests in people.”

“What this award means to me is that I am doing what God told me to do and I have been recognized and validated for my contribution to my profession by the people who call me their colleague. Social work is not just about helping people. We need people to invest in others, invest in strangers and invest in people different than you and who think and live differently than you. When you do this, you will see that at the end of the day, we all want the same thing, and that’s why I love this profession and that’s why I want to teach others.”

From 2019-2021, Savage served as the executive director of the Mississippi Conference on Social Welfare, and in 2016, was the president of the conference, receiving the President Award that year. In 2011, she was named Field Instructor of the Year at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Savage currently serves as the Association of Baccalaureate of Social Work Program Educators of Color Committee Chair, is a peer reviewer for the Research on Social Work Practice journal and serves as the faculty advisor to the Phi Alpha Honor Society at MSU-Meridian.

Savage is Wesley House Community Center’s vice president and was on the Mississippi Human Trafficking Planning Subcommittee from 2018-2020. For the NASW Mississippi Chapter, Savage is the Macro Social Work Chair and previously served as the Southern District Representative. She is founder and chair of the Mississippi Field Consortium, founded in 2019 to provide a collaborative relationship between field directors and field coordinators of the 11 schools of social work in Mississippi.

Dr. Adele Crudden (left) and Dr. Angela Savage. (Mississippi State University)

The university also announced Dr. Adele Crudden, a professor in MSU’s Department of Sociology in Starkville, received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the recent National Association of Social Workers annual conference. The award is presented to people for outstanding contributions throughout their careers.

Nominees for the Social Worker of the Year Award must demonstrate ‘advocacy for clients and social policy, social work practice, program development, administration or research. Nominees also must exhibit outstanding leadership, contributions to a positive image for the social work profession and an ability to take risks to achieve outstanding results.’

