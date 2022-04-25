MSU’s Cumbest named SEC Player of the Week

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State outfielder Brad Cumbest was named the SEC Player of the Week after a big weekend at the plate.

Cumbest hit .538 with two homers and seven hits over the week, in which MSU took two of three from Ole Miss in Oxford.

Cumbest scored three runs on four hits in MSU’s 10-7 victory on Friday, along with a game-winning home run in the 11th on Saturday.

He also stole a base and hit a sacrifice fly in the Bulldogs’ 17-2 win over Jackson State on Tuesday.

Cumbest leads his team in batting average, doubles and slugging percentage and is second with 12 homers for the season.

The Bulldogs will play Ole Miss again on Tuesday in Pearl before heading to Columbia, Missouri, for their next weekend series.

