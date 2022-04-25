Southern Pipe & Supply adds new distribution center in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southern Pipe & Supply, the Southeast’s leading distributor of plumbing, air-conditioning, waterworks, and industrial products, announced on Monday the acquisition of a state of the art, five hundred thousand square foot distribution center in Meridian, Miss.

The property, featuring fifty-seven dock doors with thirty-two feet of ceiling clearance, is strategically located at the intersection of interstate 20 and interstate 59 in the center of Southern Pipe & Supply’s geography. This distribution center will allow Southern Pipe & Supply to effectively service its one hundred and twenty-four locations in seven southeastern states.

Built in 1990, Southern Pipe & Supply’s original Central Distribution Center (CDC) featured seventy thousand square feet. Over the next two decades the company has continued to expand their CDC, resulting in a total warehouse space of three hundred and twenty-five thousand square feet.

Southern Pipe’s unprecedented growth during the last few years has led to a rapid need to increase the size of its Central Distribution Center. According to the American Supply Association, since 2019 Southern Pipe & Supply has been the fastest growing industry distributor in the country.

The new facility sits on approximately fifty acres of land. This will provide flexibility for Southern Pipe & Supply to expand in the future. Southern Pipe & Supply is also making a significant investment into modernized racking systems and equipment to improve efficiency and productivity at their new CDC.

Quotes

“The purchase of this new facility is due to the remarkable Southern Pipe family members (employees) who make a difference every day. Southern Pipe is fortunate to have the most extraordinary team serving the best customers in the industry. I am blessed to be able to celebrate this milestone with them.”

– Southern Pipe President Jay Davidson

“I thank the Southern Pipe and Supply team for choosing to grow in its home state rather than moving these operations and jobs out of state. For decades, this company has been a staple of the East Mississippi business community, employing generations of workers in Lauderdale County. The decision to add more jobs and keep hundreds of jobs in Meridian is a shining example of a Mississippi-grown company finding long-lasting success due to the many competitive advantages offered by a Mississippi location.”

– Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves

“This is a tremendous step for our company. We have grown so much over the past decade, and a facility of this caliber will provide us the ability to serve our customers needs for years to come. We are so grateful to our leadership and family members for their determination and hard work to make this happen.”

– Southern Pipe Director of Purchasing William Jolly

“We are so excited to move into this facility. We loved our previous distribution center, but it had become obvious that for us to continue to grow at the rate we would like, we were going to need to make significant investments into our warehousing capabilities to maximize our potential. We look forward to many more years of sustained growth as a company and as a community, and are proud to continue to call Meridian our home.”

– Southern Pipe CDC General Manager Heath Robertson

