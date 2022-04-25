Graveside services for Stanley Irvin, 74, of Sweet Water were held Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Nanafalia Baptist Cemetery with Rev. Henry Todd officiating.

Mr. Stanley passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home. He was born August 4, 1947, in Butler, Alabama. He retired from Georgia Pacific in Pennington as an electrician after 45 years of service.

Survivors include his wife, Avis Horshok Irvin of Sweet Water; children, Lisa McKnight (Ben) of Tuscaloosa; Lee Irvin of Kevil, KY; Jennifer Thompson (David) of Pine Hill; Justin Irvin (Brooke) of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Emily Skelton (Brylan), Nathan McKnight, Chloe Irvin, Jacob Irvin, Logan Thompson (Regan), Ivey Thompson (Jack Fendley), Lenny Thompson Champion (Hunter), Isabella Thompson, Luke Thompson, and Insley Thompson; great grandchildren, Ryder Fendley, Palmer Fendley, and Haistyns Champion; siblings, Gloria Hearn, Faye Reid, Roger Irvin, and Christine Nelson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Stanley Irvin, Sr., and Imogene Kearley Irvin; and his son, Jonathan Irvin.

Pallbearers: David Thompson, Logan Thompson, Luke Thompson, Lee Irvin, Justin Irvin, and Ben McKnight.

Honorary Pallbearers: Hunter Champion and Jack Fendley

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nanafalia Baptist Cemetery Fund.

