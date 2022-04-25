Storms return today with a low-end threat for severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front will cross our area this evening. Ahead of it, showers and storms are expected with the threat for some storms to potentially reach severe limits . After 3pm, storm coverage will increase, and storms are likely between 5pm - 10pm. Damaging wind is the primary severe threat as some storms could have wind gusts over 58mph. There could also be some hail reports...epecialy west of the Meridian Metro. Regardless, have mutiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. Storms will taper off tonight, but the chance for lighter showers will continue through the 1st half of your Tuesday. So, you’ll need an umbrella as you start the 2nd day of the work week.

Ahead of today’s front, we’re expecting record challenging heat. The standing record High in Meridian for today is 87 degrees set back in 1957. Today’s forecast high is calling for 87 degrees. So, we’ll see if we can at least tie the record. Regardless, it’ll be a very warm and muggy day ahead of the storms.

Much cooler weather moves in behind the cold front. Highs on Tuesday will hover near 70 degrees as afternoon sunshine returns. Wednesday, temps rebound into the mid 70s before the 80s return on Thursday. It’ll be a nice warm end to the work week with more 80s & sunshine for Friday.

The upcoming weekend doesn’t look as ideal for outdoor plans as this past weekend. Highs will remain in the 80s, but showers are expected both days..especially Sunday.

