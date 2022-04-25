Sumter Co. woman dies in weekend accident

EPES, Ala. (WTOK) - A Sumter County woman died in an accident at her farm Saturday. Sumter County Coroner Terry Peeler identified her as Cindy Moody Whitcomb, 67. His office received the call about 6 p.m.

Peeler said the preliminary investigation revealed Whitcomb’s husband had unhooked a trailer, then got in his truck to move it forward and did not see her as she was bent over in front of the truck petting a dog.

Peeler said the the death was a tragic accident and there will be no autopsy.

The funeral for Whitcomb, a Louisville, Miss., native, will be Tuesday, Apr. 26, at York United Methodist Church. Visitation is at 3 p.m. with the service at 4 p.m. The family asked that memorials in her honor be made to York United Methodist Church or Lamar School in Meridian.

