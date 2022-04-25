Advertisement

Sumter County Schools Superintendent reacts to Alabama teacher pay raises

Hopes raises will help retain more teachers
Sumter County Schools Superintendent Anthony Gardner hopes the incentives in the pay raise will make their schools more competitive with others.
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Sumter County School district is hoping teacher pay raises will help retain more employees.

Earlier this month a historic teacher pay raise bill was signed in Alabama. The raise should help more schools keep teachers in their school districts. Sumter County Schools Superintendent Anthony Gardner hopes the incentives in the pay raise will make their schools more competitive with others.

He hopes the raises will cut down on the number of teachers that have left the school district.

“Classroom teachers are leaving in droves so hopefully we’ll keep some of those folks and hopefully we’ll attract more people coming in,” Gardner said.

Dr. Gardner also thinks the raises could make teaching a more desirable career for teens and young adults.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died’: Fight between two teen girls in school bathroom caught on camera
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

Latest News

This distribution center will allow Southern Pipe & Supply to effectively service its one...
Southern Pipe & Supply adds new distribution center in Meridian
Sumter County Schools Superintendent Anthony Gardner hopes the incentives in the pay raise will...
Sumter County Schools Superintendent reacts to Alabama teacher pay raises
Missing JSU student recently spotted on surveillance video in Virginia, according to campus police
Caring people put a spotlight Monday on the real problems of sexual assault and child abuse....
Child Abuse/Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Perimeter set up by police outside of the home where the body was found.
Death investigation continues in Meridian