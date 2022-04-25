Sumter County Schools Superintendent reacts to Alabama teacher pay raises

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Sumter County School district is hoping teacher pay raises will help retain more employees.

Earlier this month a historic teacher pay raise bill was signed in Alabama. The raise should help more schools keep teachers in their school districts. Sumter County Schools Superintendent Anthony Gardner hopes the incentives in the pay raise will make their schools more competitive with others.

“We’re hoping to make Alabama competitive with our neighbors so we can attract more young talent that’s coming out of college or maybe even steal some talent from neighboring states.”

He hopes the raises will cut down on the number of teachers that have left the school district.

“Classroom teachers are leaving in droves so hopefully we’ll keep some of those folks and hopefully we’ll attract more people coming in,” Gardner said.

Dr. Gardner also thinks the raises could make teaching a more desirable career for teens and young adults.

