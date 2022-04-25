West Alabama falls to Delta State in game three but takes the series 2-1

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama falls in game three to Delta State at Tartt Field 5-2.

The Tigers took game one and game two against the Statesmen in their double header on Saturday.

UWA would score first and lead by two heading into the top of the 5th but Delta State would score a three run homerun to take the lead and win the game 5-2.

After the game head coach Gary Rundles said he was proud of his teams performance this weekend.

Rundles said, “I liked the way we competed. I thought this weekend we came out, we played with some confidence. We played like we felt like we deserved to be here. Delta’s got a great club and it’s hard to beat a team three times. We won the first two yesterday and today it didn’t turn out the way we had hoped but I’m proud of the way they fought and battled through the whole three game series.”

The Tigers will host Miles College on Wednesday at 2 p.m. for their last home game of the season.

