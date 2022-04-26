Advertisement

CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections

The antiviral drug, Remdesivir, can now be given to children as young as 28 days. (CNN, PFIZER)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Three out of every four U.S. children have been infected with the coronavirus and more than half of all Americans had signs of previous infections, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers estimated in a report Tuesday.

The researchers examined blood samples from more than 200,000 Americans and looked for virus-fighting antibodies made from infections, not vaccines. They found that signs of past infection rose dramatically between December and February, when the more contagious omicron variant surged through the U.S.

For Americans of all ages, about 34% had signs of prior infection in December. Just two months later, 58% did.

“I did expect it to increase. I did not expect it to increase quite this much,” said Dr. Kristie Clarke, co-leader of a CDC team that tracks the extent of coronavirus infections.

The news came as Pfizer sought permission to offer a booster dose to kids ages 5 to 11, just like people 12 and older can get.

Parents of unvaccinated children say they are upset about recent mask changes. (Source: CNN, GOULDER FAMILY, PAM EASON, KABC, KCAL, KCBS, VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY)

In the CDC report, the most striking increase was in children. The percentage of those 17 and under with antibodies rose from about 45% in December to about 75% in February.

The older people were, the less likely they had evidence of past infections. That may be because older adults have higher vaccination rates and they may be more likely to take other COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing masks and avoiding crowds, Clarke said.

Reported COVID-19 cases had a huge surge in December and January, then fell almost as dramatically as they had risen. But daily case counts have been trending up again in recent weeks.

The case numbers are believed to be an undercount, but officials do think recent increases reflect a true rise in infections. Many COVID-19 infections are mild enough that patients do not seek care or confirmatory lab tests. CDC officials say they plan to release a study soon that estimates that in recent months there were three infections for every reported case.

Another recent trend: U.S. health officials say they have seen two weeks of increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, though the numbers remain relatively low. Hospital admissions number about 1,600 per day, a 9% increase in the prior week, the CDC reported.

Available evidence nevertheless offers reason to be hopeful about how the pandemic is going, officials suggested.

“We are not anticipating more severe disease from some of these subvariants, but we are actively studying them,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday.

The tests that showed how many people had previous infections can detect antibodies for one to two years after infection, and possibly longer. Studies have shown previous infection can protect some people against severe disease and hospitalization, but CDC officials stressed that the previously infected should still get COVID-19 vaccines.

The study looked for any detectable level of antibodies; it did not distinguish how many people had antibody levels that might be protective. Scientists are still trying to understand what role these kinds of antibodies play in protection from future virus exposures.

Officials continue to urge Americans to get vaccines and boosters, which offer additional protection against COVID-19 for all, including those who were previously infected.

Currently the U.S. offers a booster dose starting at age 12 but Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow healthy elementary-age kids to also get one -- about six months after their last shot. The companies cited a small study showing the extra shot for kids ages 5 to 11 revved up antibodies capable of fighting the super-contagious omicron variant. Pfizer’s kid-size shots are a third of the dose given to anyone 12 or older.

___

AP Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard in Washington contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
Anthony Middlebrook Jr. and Alexa Marie Johnson were arrested in separate investigations by the...
Two arrested on drug charges by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
Perimeter set up by police outside of the home where the body was found.
Death investigation continues in Meridian
SOUTHERN PIPE & SUPPLY ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO BUSINESS
Southern Pipe & Supply adds new distribution center in Meridian

Latest News

The sheriff says he is waiting on a forensic analysis before turning the case over to...
New footage released in 'Rust' film set shooting
Three suspects were detained, including a man believed to be the person seen on video walking...
Kidnapped baby found safe after tip from nursing home employee
The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms,” and President Joe Biden was not...
VP Harris tests positive for COVID-19
MCC sweeps East Central in double header.
MCC sweeps ECCC in baseball
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill prohibiting the use of nonbinary gender markers on...
Oklahoma governor signs ban on nonbinary birth certificates