First military signing day held at Neshoba Central High

By Spencer Murray
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - High school signing days are generally held for athletes announcing where they’ll be taking their next steps, but Neshoba Central High School did something a little different Tuesday morning. Jackson Stroud and Aiden Dorman signed letters of intent in the first ever Military Signing Day held at the school.

The two students received scholarships with their respective military branches to continue their education while serving their country.

Here’s a bit more information on what both students are receiving:
Jackson Stroud
Joined the Army Reserves where he will go to basic training this summer, and then work one weekend per month after completion of training so he can attend college full time. Stroud earned a $20,000 enlistment bonus, $650 per month in G.I. Bill benefits ($7800 Annually), $4000 per year in tuition assistance, and $50,000 in future student loan repayment if he needs it. His grand total in benefits comes to $118,400.
Aiden Dorman
Joined the active-duty Army as an 11X Infantry Soldier. He will attend basic training upon graduating mid-term in December. He will earn the G.I. Bill benefit that is a 4-year degree paid in full as well as a $12,000 enlistment bonus. His grand total in benefits comes to $92,000.

This was a collaborative effort of recruiter, Jeffrey Kirkland, and NJROTC instructor, Regan Kieff. We certainly want to congratulate these young men on their decision and wish them the best of luck moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

