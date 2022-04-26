Improving weather as the day goes on

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Our Tuesday starts cloudy with scattered showers. These showers are lagging behind a cold front that has already moved east of us. However, by late morning, any lingering showers will taper off & skies will gradually begin to make room for sunshine. Our “Fair Weather Friend” High Pressure will have more & more influence on our area by this afternoon...leading to a mainly sunny sky for your afternoon & early evening plans.

Yet, a breezy north wind will keep temps much cooler than Monday. We’re not expecting highs to reach beyond the low-mid 70s. Overnight, it’ll be seasonably cool with mid 40s. There will be a day of sunshine for your Hump Day, and highs will reach the mid-upper 70s. Then, 80s return for Thursday and Friday with plentiful sunshine on both days.

By this weekend, a southerly wind will prevail. This will lead to a gradual increase in humidity, more 80s, and the return of isolated showers back to the forecast. So, if you have outdoor plans, just keep an eye to the sky. Similar weather is on deck for the start of next week.

