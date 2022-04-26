Advertisement

Improving weather as the day goes on

Sun is back later today, but it'll be cooler than Monday
Sun is back later today, but it'll be cooler than Monday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Our Tuesday starts cloudy with scattered showers. These showers are lagging behind a cold front that has already moved east of us. However, by late morning, any lingering showers will taper off & skies will gradually begin to make room for sunshine. Our “Fair Weather Friend” High Pressure will have more & more influence on our area by this afternoon...leading to a mainly sunny sky for your afternoon & early evening plans.

Yet, a breezy north wind will keep temps much cooler than Monday. We’re not expecting highs to reach beyond the low-mid 70s. Overnight, it’ll be seasonably cool with mid 40s. There will be a day of sunshine for your Hump Day, and highs will reach the mid-upper 70s. Then, 80s return for Thursday and Friday with plentiful sunshine on both days.

By this weekend, a southerly wind will prevail. This will lead to a gradual increase in humidity, more 80s, and the return of isolated showers back to the forecast. So, if you have outdoor plans, just keep an eye to the sky. Similar weather is on deck for the start of next week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Middlebrook Jr. and Alexa Marie Johnson were arrested in separate investigations by the...
Two arrested on drug charges by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force
Man killed in Saturday fire
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 26, 2022
Perimeter set up by police outside of the home where the body was found.
Death investigation continues in Meridian
Business owners and drivers are not happy with the possible removal of a traffic light on Sela...
Removing a traffic light on Sela Ward Parkway?

Latest News

Great weather for outdoor plans
Wonderful Wednesday Weather
Weather - April 26, 2022
Weather - April 26, 2022
Bus stop forecast.
Coats on... and then off for school tomorrow
On Tuesday, the company’s storm team got together with emergency management leaders from all...
Mississippi Power’s storm team out front on hurricane season preps
Low of 44 degrees with clear and cool skies.
Unseasonably cooler night ahead