LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was killed during a weekend fire in Lauderdale County.

Coroner Clayton Cobler confirms that William Crane Jr., 77, died from smoke inhalation when his home on Skyland Dr. caught fire early Saturday morning.

The call came out just before 6:00 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

