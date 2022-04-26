Mississippi’s Main Street coordinator addresses Lunch & Learn crowd

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s Main Street coordinator paid a visit to the Queen City Tuesday to share his thoughts on how Meridian can continue to grow and improve its culture while preserving the tradition of the city.

Thomas Gregory was the guest speaker for the Lunch and Learn event hosted by the Meridian Architectural Trust. He said there’s a renewed enthusiasm in the community that has created positive energy locally and across the state.

“Downtown Meridian has a lot of wonderful assets, including the MAX, the Threefoot Building, which just opened as well as the MSU Riley Center,” said Gregory. “It takes a lot of hard work to see that preservation work come to fruition, so we just encourage people to continue to support the Main Street program and come together and work as a community to continue to move that ball forward.”

The Meridian Architectural Trust is using lunch sessions to educate people about the organization’s mission of preserving buildings and the city’s unique story.

