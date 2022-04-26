Advertisement

Mississippi’s Main Street coordinator addresses Lunch & Learn crowd

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s Main Street coordinator paid a visit to the Queen City Tuesday to share his thoughts on how Meridian can continue to grow and improve its culture while preserving the tradition of the city.

Thomas Gregory was the guest speaker for the Lunch and Learn event hosted by the Meridian Architectural Trust. He said there’s a renewed enthusiasm in the community that has created positive energy locally and across the state.

“Downtown Meridian has a lot of wonderful assets, including the MAX, the Threefoot Building, which just opened as well as the MSU Riley Center,” said Gregory. “It takes a lot of hard work to see that preservation work come to fruition, so we just encourage people to continue to support the Main Street program and come together and work as a community to continue to move that ball forward.”

The Meridian Architectural Trust is using lunch sessions to educate people about the organization’s mission of preserving buildings and the city’s unique story.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
Anthony Middlebrook Jr. and Alexa Marie Johnson were arrested in separate investigations by the...
Two arrested on drug charges by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
Perimeter set up by police outside of the home where the body was found.
Death investigation continues in Meridian
SOUTHERN PIPE & SUPPLY ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO BUSINESS
Southern Pipe & Supply adds new distribution center in Meridian

Latest News

MCC sweeps East Central in double header.
MCC sweeps ECCC in baseball
Neighborhood Watch meeting held at Westwood Baptist Church
State superintendent reflects on years of service
State superintendent reflects on years of service
James Chaney Park
Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness Day taking place this weekend
Lawmakers and advocates question Governor’s latest veto involving expungements and voting rights