Memorial Services for Ms. Mattie Barnes will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at First Enterprise Baptist Church, Enterprise. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home Ms. Mattie Barnes, 69, of Enterprise, who passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at St. Dominic Hospital, Jackson. A visitation will not be held.

