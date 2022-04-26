Removing a traffic light on Sela Ward Parkway?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Business owners and drivers are not happy with city engineers discussing removal of a traffic light on Sela Ward Parkway.

Engineers said at a city council work session that keeping the light could slow down traffic at the 22nd Avenue bridge. They said traffic heading south could possibly get backed up when it’s reduced to one lane. Removing the traffic light would also make turning difficult.

“A lot of property owners in that area would like the bridge there. They would like to be able to turn left or right on A Street. It is a question of how does traffic flow if the traffic light is not there? They’re talking about possibly another block or block and a people would have to turn to be able to get back on 22nd Avenue which is a concern,” said Ward 1 City Councilman George Thomas.

Mark Tullos, president & CEO of The MAX, said business owners are concerned it would stop people from crossing the bridge to go to businesses like The MAX.

“We heard a lot of discussion today from the engineers about traffic, traffic safety, traffic movement and speed. But there was very little talk about pedestrian access to downtown. Ans so our concern is people walking up the east side of 22nd will get to the bridge, and they won’t have a place to cross to get to the overpass walkway,” said Tullos.

Thomas said the council will have to decide to keep or remove the traffic light in the next month.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.