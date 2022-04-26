Funeral services for Sara “Lou” Neese will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church with Bro. Calvin Price officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service with burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Sara “Lou” Neese, age 78, of Meridian passed away on April 26, 2022, with her loved ones by her side. Lou loved Jesus Christ most of all and her life proclaimed that. She loved her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Lou’s hobbies were reading (we believe she read the whole library, just kidding). She did enjoy her reading, especially the Bible. She also loved little gardens in big pots (she could grow anything). She loved going on trips with her oldest granddaughter and on trips with her family. Anyone who ever met Lou loved her. She was always a loving and wonderful person who is going to be greatly missed.

She is survived by her four children, Barbara Petersen (James Sr.), James Hurtt (Cindee’), Chris Neese (Casey) and Heather Neese (Fiancé Jimmy Allgood); six grandchildren, Stella “Shelee’” Hurtt, James Petersen Jr., Merrilu Hurtt, Kelsey Perez (Rene), Sarah-Elizabeth Neese and Justice Neese; her great-granddaughter Nathalie Perez and soon to be great-grandson, Matthew David Perez; sisters, Erma Rush (David), Ruth Chaney, Martha Plunkett (Jim), Mary Jenkins; brother, Walter “Dubb” Estes (Glenda) and Johnny Eakes (Lisa), as well as a host of nephews & nieces & many friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Walter Estes, her mother, Sarah Eakes, and her stepfather, John Eakes, a baby sister, Elmira Estes, and two infant grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Barry Humphrey, Richard McKee, Jimmy Allgood, John Rush, Donnie Jenkins, and Reggie McKee.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive guests Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

