Advertisement

Sheriff Sollie to receive Service to Crime Victims Award

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie is the latest recipient of the Outstanding Service to...
Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie is the latest recipient of the Outstanding Service to Crime Victims Award.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie is the latest recipient of the Outstanding Service to Crime Victims Award. It will be formally presented Wednesday in Jackson.

Sollie has been in law enforcement in Meridian and Lauderdale County since 1974, serving as Meridian’s police chief prior to running for sheriff. Fitch said he leads his department so victims know they will get connected to the services they need.

The award is presented by the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi.

The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at the Walter Sillers Building 13th Floor Media Room, 550 High Street in Jackson.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
Perimeter set up by police outside of the home where the body was found.
Death investigation continues in Meridian
SOUTHERN PIPE & SUPPLY ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO BUSINESS
Southern Pipe & Supply adds new distribution center in Meridian
A Sumter County woman, Cindy Whitcomb, died in a tragic accident at her farm in Epes Apr. 23,...
Sumter Co. woman dies in weekend accident

Latest News

HSI is helping a Ukrainian family who live in the U.S. to be reunited with their cat, Persik,...
Cat rescued from Ukraine reunited with owner in Arkansas
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’
The federal government is set to meet next week to determine another interest rate hike.
Experts explain how another federal spike in interest rates will impact your wallet
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases