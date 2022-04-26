Sheriff Sollie to receive Service to Crime Victims Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie is the latest recipient of the Outstanding Service to Crime Victims Award. It will be formally presented Wednesday in Jackson.

Sollie has been in law enforcement in Meridian and Lauderdale County since 1974, serving as Meridian’s police chief prior to running for sheriff. Fitch said he leads his department so victims know they will get connected to the services they need.

The award is presented by the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi.

The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at the Walter Sillers Building 13th Floor Media Room, 550 High Street in Jackson.

