Two arrested on drug charges by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force

By Tom Williams
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people have been arrested in separate investigations involving drugs in Lauderdale County.

Anthony Middlebrook Jr., 49, was arrested following an investigation by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force on Friday. His home in the 3900 block of Wilson Rd. was raided by agents with search warrants. They discovered a gun, money, methamphetamine, along with marijuana and marijuana wax.

“The task force had been working for some time on the investigation. It resulted in a search warrant for the residence and that’s when they were able to take those drugs off the streets,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. “The drug task force, for a small number of people, do an incredible amount of work in terms of investigating and arresting individuals in the community who are trafficking in illegal narcotics.”

Middlebrook was charged with one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was $100,000. He has since bonded out of jail.

The second arrest took place Monday and was unrelated to the previous investigation.

Alexa Marie Johnson, 20, was in possession of at least half a pound of methamphetamine with other narcotics, a gun and money. Johnson was arrested in the 8100 block of Highway 494.

“She’s been charged with sale of methamphetamine, as well as aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance. She has a total bond of $200,000. She’s currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility,” Calhoun explained. “There’s no doubt she’s involved in the sale of methamphetamine to the community. This is another arrest as we continue to fight to keep illegal drugs off the streets and out of the lives of people.”

Calhoun said the community helped make these arrests possible. He encourages people to report any illegal activity to law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

