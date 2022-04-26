Unseasonably cooler night ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You may need to grab that space heater and an extra blanket Tuesday night.

The cold front coming through our area is going to lead to an unseasonably cold night. Though Tuesday was beautiful and sunny with a near perfect high of 72, the night won’t be as pleasant.

Temperatures will reach as low as 46 degrees and maybe even a little colder in some areas. We will warm up to 76 degrees on Wednesday though with more sunny skies ahead.

If you have been feeling too hot lately this is probably good news but those of you cold blooded out there only need to hold out a couple of nights with normal temperatures and mid 80s returning by Thursday.

