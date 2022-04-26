Advertisement

Wildcats return to practice

Football has returned to Meridian as the Wildcats held the first practice of the season.
Football has returned to Meridian as the Wildcats held the first practice of the season.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Football has returned to Meridian as the Meridian high Wildcats held their first practice of the season.

The Wildcats went helmets but no pads for the first practice as that summer football weather started to kick in at Ray Stadium. MHS is coming off a productive season last year and look to improve upon that.

It all starts with the first practice and head coach John Douglass and the players are excited to be back.

“Always exciting,” Douglass said. “It’s a great time of year you know football season ends, you go through the winter and then all of a sudden it starts warming up a bit and you start thinking of spring practice and summer workouts. Glad to get this first day out. Got a bunch of kids out here and I’m excited to see them.”

“Really excited for the season coming up,” Wildcats quarterback Mark Smith said. “We got to get up here, become a leader for my team and get the championship.”

The Wildcats will open the season on the road against Laurel on August 27th.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died’: Fight between two teen girls in school bathroom caught on camera
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

Latest News

Sports 10pm - April 25, 2022
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders speaks to the fans prior to the Jackson State's Blue...
Deion Sanders highlights HBCU prospects ahead of NFL draft
Ron Polk
Ron Polk to speak at Ferris Trophy presentation
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) works against the Cincinnati Reds in the...
Marlins win series against Braves behind Cooper, Garcia