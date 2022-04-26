Wildcats return to practice

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Football has returned to Meridian as the Meridian high Wildcats held their first practice of the season.

The Wildcats went helmets but no pads for the first practice as that summer football weather started to kick in at Ray Stadium. MHS is coming off a productive season last year and look to improve upon that.

It all starts with the first practice and head coach John Douglass and the players are excited to be back.

“Always exciting,” Douglass said. “It’s a great time of year you know football season ends, you go through the winter and then all of a sudden it starts warming up a bit and you start thinking of spring practice and summer workouts. Glad to get this first day out. Got a bunch of kids out here and I’m excited to see them.”

“Really excited for the season coming up,” Wildcats quarterback Mark Smith said. “We got to get up here, become a leader for my team and get the championship.”

The Wildcats will open the season on the road against Laurel on August 27th.

