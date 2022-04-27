Additional arrest made in 2020 murder case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have charged Jakavion Adams with murder in the death of Diqwun Martin.

MPD said Martin was reported missing Aug. 27, 2020. His body was found Sept. 3, 2020.

Adams’ bond was set at $1 million. Onorious Campbell and Myson Mosley were previously charged with murder in this case.

Adams is also charged with possession of stolen property.

