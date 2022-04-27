Advertisement

Additional arrest made in 2020 murder case

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have charged Jakavion Adams with murder in the death of Diqwun Martin.

MPD said Martin was reported missing Aug. 27, 2020. His body was found Sept. 3, 2020.

Adams’ bond was set at $1 million. Onorious Campbell and Myson Mosley were previously charged with murder in this case.

Adams is also charged with possession of stolen property.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Middlebrook Jr. and Alexa Marie Johnson were arrested in separate investigations by the...
Two arrested on drug charges by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force
Man killed in Saturday fire
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 26, 2022
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off

Latest News

Checks leading cause of fraud
This photo, provided by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, shows how an...
Biden to tour weapons plant in Alabama visit
Registration is open for the 2022 season of Crestwood T-Ball.
T-Ball registration open through May 26
West Lauderdale announces the hiring of Jake Loper as the new softball head coach.
Knights introduce Jake Loper as new softball coach
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 26, 2022