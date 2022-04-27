Advertisement

Adolescent suicides increased in 2020, study finds

CDC data from 2020 shows suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14 and 25 to 34. (CNN, JAMA PEDIATRICS)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
(CNN) – A new study shows an alarming trend in adolescent suicide for some parts of the country during the pandemic.

Researchers from Harvard University, Boston Children’s Hospital and MIT looked at data from 14 state health departments.

They found there was a marked increase in the proportion of suicides in adolescents in 2020 compared to the years before the pandemic.

Authors noted interventions such as counseling and more readily available suicide risk assessment solutions could help teens at risk.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

