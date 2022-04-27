Advertisement

Biden to tour weapons plant in Alabama visit

This photo, provided by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, shows how an...
This photo, provided by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, shows how an Alabama-made Javelin missile works. President Joe Biden will visit the Alabama plant where they're made on May 3, 2022.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden has scheduled a trip to Alabama, according to the White House.

The president will travel to Alabama on Tuesday to visit the Lockheed Martin Facility in Troy where weapons systems, including the Javelin anti-tank missile, are made.

This video from the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service shows how an Alabama-made Javelin missile works.

The Biden Administration is currently providing the Troy-built missile to Ukraine, which is using them in their defense against Russia’s months-long invasion.

According to Lockheed Matin’s website, the Pike County, Alabama Operation facility is a manufacturing, final assembly, test and storage operation for many of the missile programs.

The missiles made news headlines in early March when Ukrainian defense reporter, Illia Ponomarenko with The Kyiv Independent, posted photos on Twitter of Javelin missiles marked they were manufactured in Troy, Alabama. The missiles read “Raytheon/Lockheed Martin - Javelin Joint Venture - Troy, AL 36081.”

Following the announcement of the president’s trip, Lockheed Martin tweeted its welcome to the chief executive.

This will mark Biden’s first trip to Alabama since being elected president in 2020, though he previously visited on campaign stops.

Greta Van Susteren talks about President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to the Lockheed Martin facility in Troy. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

First Lady Jill Biden was in Alabama on April 9, 2021. Her trip to Birmingham was part of the Help is Here tour to amplify how the president’s signature American Rescue Plan Act addresses childhood poverty.

Vice President Kamala Harris also visited Alabama in March, when she traveled to Selma to mark the anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Additional details on the president’s trip to Troy are expected in the coming days.

Gov. Kay Ivey, who is seeking re-election, will give the keynote speech at the monthly meeting of the Pike County Republican voter the evening before this trip.

Ivey, a Republican, has challenged the Democratic president’s policies in several of her campaign advertisements, but neither her office nor campaign have released any public statements on the president’s visit or whether she’ll join him during his time in Alabama.

