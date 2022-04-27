Checks leading cause of fraud

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fraud is everywhere and it’s important to know what to avoid and how to identify a fraudulent situation.

Trustmark Bank’s Darius Marshall spoke to the Rotary Club about the topic on Wednesday. According to the 2021 AFP Payments Fraud and Control Survey Report, 66 percent of fraud occurred through checks.

“The only thing the criminal needs is a copy of the check to start creating bogus checks or uploading it to their software and making changes and passing it through the banks,” Marshall explained.

Criminals also look for checks that are being mailed.

“If a red flag is up, then it pretty much brings them to it,” Marshall said. “They open it up and take anything they can out of it. They take it to wherever they are processing or doing their deal and open each one of those envelopes.”

Wire transfers make up 39 percent of payment fraud. Many times, emails will include links that look similar to ones that are legitimate. Make sure you and your loved ones use extreme caution.

“Be careful and be aware. Be aware of your surroundings. Be aware of the merchants and people you deal with on a day-to-day basis. Number one thing is to do your due diligence. Make sure you follow-up to make sure that everything is legit before you send any funds out,” Marshall said.

Marshall said the hardest part of his job comes down to the victims.

“Having to tell a customer that I’m sorry and we can’t do anything is tough. It’s tough,” Marshall explained. “These are businesses, these are individuals that work hard for their money. To just lose it to someone that doesn’t want to work or go about being an honest person is tough. It’s tough.”

