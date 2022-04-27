Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report April 26, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
LATESHA ADAMS19954401 40TH AVE APT 4G MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
PHILLIP ANTHONY19766221 15TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
REGINALD O ALTMAN20011812 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
JAQUANISHA S TERRELL19973914 POPLAR SPRINGS DR APT H1 MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DAVION D WILLIAMS19942402 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM to April 27 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:20 PM on April 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

