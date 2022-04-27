Coats on... and then off for school tomorrow

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Whether (no pun intended) you’re taking them to school or they need to catch the bus, students will need a jacket Wednesday morning.

The weather Wednesday morning will be calm but much cooler than normal for this time of year. At 7 AM it will be 48 degrees and only warming up to 52 at 8 AM.

But jackets won’t be needed on the ride home. It will be sunny and in the mid 70s by the afternoon. The car ride, bus ride, or walk will be without rain and full of sunshine!

