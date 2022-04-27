Council discusses skate park in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council discussed phases for a skate park project at a work session this week.

The council said the park could cost an estimated $500,000 to $1 million. Members talked about where the park would be located and who might build it.

Skater Jaywaun Johnson suggested a smaller skate park be built to see how it would fare before building a bigger park.

Another question is how to pay for it. Grants from organizations like the Tony Hawk Foundation are a possibility.

“The first part of that would be a concept of what we want in a skate park. Where it would be located? How large it would be? How small it would be? How much would it cost? Where will be it be located? Then we can approach what will it cost to build that type of project. There is a question, do you build it in phases? Do you build it in phase 1, phase 2, or phase 3? Do you try to build the whole project at one time? The question is where do you get the money, and how much grant money do you get? How much money is donated? How much tax money goes into it? I think we will have a skate park; it is just a matter of where, how much it will cost, and what type of skate park we will have?” said Ward 1 Councilman Dr. George Thomas.

The board will vote next week on the proposed plan.

