EMCC sweeps Trojans at home

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - EMCC Lions baseball beat the Mississippi Delta Trojans in both game one and game two to complete the series sweep at home.

The Lions played from behind to start game one as they were trailing 2-0, but eventually they would take the lead and keep the scoreboard running as they take game one 6-5.

Game two started a little bit after game one and the Lions picked up right where they left off as they took an early 2-0 lead after the first inning.

EMCC would have the same score and the same result as game two ended 6-5 with the Lions on top. EMCC is now 24-15 for the season and 19-7 in conference.

BSB | Lions win! Lions sweep MS Delta w/a 6-5 win in G2. That's the 7th conference DH sweep. Lions now 24-15/19-7. Coby Holmes with two hits, including his HR. Blayze Berry with a 2B & Trey Trosclair with a 3B. Cade Davis with the complete-game win, now 4-2. #PR1DE #TechvsErrbody — EMCC Athletics (@EMCCathletics) April 27, 2022

Up next for the Lions is Hinds at home to close out the regular season. First pitch is at 2:00 pm.

