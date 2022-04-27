Advertisement

Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.

Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.(MSEMA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Many residents in Claiborne County and beyond described hearing a loud boom Wednesday morning.

“Citizens of Claiborne County, local officials are aware of the loud sound that was heard throughout the county,” their sheriff’s department posted on Facebook, saying that the Grand Gulf Nuclear Station was not involved.

Hours later it was confirmed that the loud boom was, in fact, a meteor.

Malary White with MSEMA said NASA had received roughly 40 calls from residents in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

The space object moved at a speed of 55,000 mph and broke into pieces as it entered the Earth’s atmosphere. It disintegrated about 30 miles above a swampy area north of Minorca, Louisiana.

The fragmentation of the meteor generated the energy equivalent to 3 tons of TNT, which created shock waves that hit the ground.

This was the cause of the loud booms and vibrations felt by those back on Earth. At its peak, the fireball was over ten times brighter than the full moon.

MSEMA says that the fireball caused no injuries or property damage and that it ran parallel to the Mississippi River.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Middlebrook Jr. and Alexa Marie Johnson were arrested in separate investigations by the...
Two arrested on drug charges by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force
Man killed in Saturday fire
Jakavion Adams was charged by Meridian police with murder in the death of Diqwun Martin.
Additional arrest made in 2020 murder case
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 26, 2022
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off

Latest News

Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
Checks leading cause of fraud
This photo, provided by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, shows how an...
Biden to tour weapons plant in Alabama visit
Registration is open for the 2022 season of Crestwood T-Ball.
T-Ball registration open through May 26
West Lauderdale announces the hiring of Jake Loper as the new softball head coach.
Knights introduce Jake Loper as new softball coach