Heroes of Boston Marathon bombing recognized in DC

Three of the first responders answered questions before an audience on the police response to the attack.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Three heroes of the Boston Marathon bombing spoke at the National Law Enforcement Museum as they were recognized in Washington, D.C.  Tuesday.

Former Boston Police Commissioner Edward Davis, retired Watertown Police Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese, and former FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers attended the event titled ‘Patriots Day: Cinematic Reflections on a Post-9/11 World.’

“People lost their lives, people were injured and have to live with those injuries for the rest of their lives,” said Davis.

The Boston Marathon bombing is featured in an exhibit called ‘Post 9/11- The Evolution of American Law Enforcement.’ The exhibit details the lessons learned in the fight against terror. It displays items from the marathon tragedy including the handcuffs that restrained one of the Boston Marathon bombers.

“It just became a big team and a brotherhood to get these bad people off the street,” said Pugliese of the multiple law enforcement agencies that assisted in the manhunt.

DesLauriers added, “I think the investigation the week of the Boston Marathon Bombings showed what law enforcement can do under immense pressure.”

At the event, the men took questions from the audience about the marathon attack and the movie ‘Patriot’s Day.’ That movie is based on the Boston bombing.

The heroes called the Boston Marathon bombings one of the most traumatic events and intense manhunts in US history.

The Boston Marathon Bombings occurred on April 15, 2013. Three bystanders were killed and more than 250 others were hospitalized.

