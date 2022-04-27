Advertisement

Knights introduce Jake Loper as new softball coach

By Shahji Adam
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale announces the hiring of Jake Loper as the new softball head coach.

Loper comes from Lake High School, where he led them to a 2A state championship in 2021. The now new West Lauderdale Knight was introduced to the softball team and the coach gave a speech about his excitement for next season and what he wants to implement when he takes the reigns.

“We are going to change a little bit of the way we play. We are going to be very sound defensively and play hard. That’s the one thing that any team we play, they will talk about that,” Loper said.

Loper was also with his family as his wife, Taylor Loper, will be teaching 4th grade. Moving from Lake to West Lauderdale is a big step but his family has shown nothing but support.

“My family is excited; she was all in on coming. My kids are a little too young to know, but we’re excited in getting a really good school system,” he said.

West Lauderdale has had historic softball and baseball programs as both are known for taking home hardware and that was a trait that stood out to Loper when taking the position.

“You know just the tradition. They have won a lot. They are expected to win and you know we want to be at the top,” he added.

West Lauderdale softball is currently in the second round of the MHSAA Fast Pitch playoffs and will play on Friday, April 29th.

