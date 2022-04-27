Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness Day taking place this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -An event celebrating life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness will happen this weekend.

The event will kick off on Sunday May 1st at 2 in the afternoon and things will wrap up at 5 in the afternoon. The event will be happening in James Chaney Park on 40th Avenue and Paulding Street. Chaney’s daughter Angela Lewis will speak as well as members of the NAACP. There will be live music and food will also be available. Meridian Parks & Rec will also be part of the event.

Organizers say the day is all about family, food, and fun.





If any vendors would like the set up for the day they can contact Terrance Davis in the Community Development Department at (601)-485-1910 you can also contact Romande Walker at (769)-256-9790.

