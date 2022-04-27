Advertisement

Missing JSU student Kamilah Fipps found safe in Richmond, Virginia

Kamilah N. Fipps
Kamilah N. Fipps(Richmond Police)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Missing Jackson State University student Kamilah Fipps has been discovered safe in Richmond, Virginia.

According to a press release from JSU on Wednesday afternoon, the senior was found safe as of 1:45 p.m. She has been reunited with her mother and family.

JSU Police Chief Herman Horton extended his thanks to the Richmond Police Department and Detective Clarence Key “for his diligence during this investigation.”

“The Silver Alert for Ms. Fipps will be canceled. Special thanks to all media across the country who helped share the missing person announcement,” the statement concluded.

Fipps had been missing since last Tuesday and, according to her family, suffered from a medical condition that impaired her judgement.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Middlebrook Jr. and Alexa Marie Johnson were arrested in separate investigations by the...
Two arrested on drug charges by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force
Man killed in Saturday fire
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 26, 2022
Perimeter set up by police outside of the home where the body was found.
Death investigation continues in Meridian
Business owners and drivers are not happy with the possible removal of a traffic light on Sela...
Removing a traffic light on Sela Ward Parkway?

Latest News

Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Ida retired from lists of hurricane names in the Atlantic
City leaders are looking to bring a skate park to Meridian.
Council discusses skate park in Meridian
President Joe Biden to travel to Alabama