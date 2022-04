Services for Ms. Dorazell Creel will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Pine Grove Pentecostal Church in Sebastopol. Burial will be held at High Hill Baptist Cemetery. Rev. Mark Copeland will be officiating.

Visitation will start at 4:30pm, Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Pine Grove Pentecostal Church.