Neighborhood Watch meeting held at Westwood Baptist Church

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department and the East Mississippi Drug Task Force stressed the importance of calling when help is needed.

Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young and other MPD officers spoke with the community about the importance of speaking up when they see something suspicious. It is important to speak up to the police because they do not know the regular activity of the neighborhood.

“The overall importance for that is for the community to give their input of what they’re seeing go on in their neighborhood, so we as law enforcement can help rid the problem of the neighborhood.”

They also noted that it’s important to not get directly involved when you think suspicious activity is happening.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.