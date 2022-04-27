Advertisement

Neighborhood Watch meeting held at Westwood Baptist Church

Officers stressed the importance of speaking up
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department and the East Mississippi Drug Task Force stressed the importance of calling when help is needed.

Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young and other MPD officers spoke with the community about the importance of speaking up when they see something suspicious. It is important to speak up to the police because they do not know the regular activity of the neighborhood.

They also noted that it’s important to not get directly involved when you think suspicious activity is happening.

