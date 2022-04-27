No. 8 MCC takes series over No. 20 East Central

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Number 8th ranked Meridian sweeps number 20 East Central on sophomore night in double header on Tuesday.

The Eagles would run rule the Warriors in game one 11-1.

Game two MCC would take an early 2-0 lead.

At the top of the 4th Jalen Cowan steps up to bat and hits a two run homerun to bring the score up to 4-.

In the top of the 6th West Lauderdale alumni, Braden Luke, hits an RBI single for the Eagles to advance their lead.

MCC beats East Central in game two 9-5.

Meridian returns home to host Itawamba on Friday for sophomore day where the Eagles will recognize 17 sophomores. The sophomore day festivities will begin around 1:15 p.m. and first pitch is set for 2 p.m.

East Central will travel to Coahoma for a double header starting at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.