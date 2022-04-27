Graveside services for Orland “Nick” Rainer, 68, of Livingston will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Briggs Chapel Cemetery in Porterville, Mississippi.

Nick passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born September 14, 1953, in Sumter County, Alabama, to George Wilson Rainer and Margaret Matherson Rainer. He worked for the State of Alabama as a surveyor assistant for over 40 years prior to his retirement.

One of Nick’s fondest hobbies was flea marketing with Melissa; traveling to various locations looking for treasures. He was also, fascinated with antique cars and enjoyed reading magazines. Nick loved his family and is going to be greatly missed.

Survivors include his loving companion of over 27 years, Melissa Mayfield; brothers, Donald Rainer (Jan); Roy Rainer (Renee); and Rodney Rainer (Wanda); sister, Ellen Rainer Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Wilson Rainer and Margaret Rainer; his brother, George Daniel Rainer; and his sister, Peggy Gibson.

Visit bumpersfuenralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.