Planning on grilling for the NFL Draft? Here is how the weather will look!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Football fans looking for an excuse to get a gameday like cookout in during the offseason will have their chance on Thursday thanks to the NFL Draft.

The draft will start at 7 PM Central time so the prime time for grilling will be before that!

At 5 PM it will be partly cloudy and 80 degrees, that will carry through 6 PM.

At 7 PM it will be sunnier but a little cooler, around 76 degrees. Thursday night will also be a much warmer night than we have been seeing early in this week only getting as low as 54 degrees.

I would say that the grilling forecast for the first day of the draft is, pristine!

