Planning on grilling for the NFL Draft? Here is how the weather will look!

The Grilling Forecast sponsored by The Back Porch.
The Grilling Forecast sponsored by The Back Porch.
By Ethan Bird
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Football fans looking for an excuse to get a gameday like cookout in during the offseason will have their chance on Thursday thanks to the NFL Draft.

The draft will start at 7 PM Central time so the prime time for grilling will be before that!

At 5 PM it will be partly cloudy and 80 degrees, that will carry through 6 PM.

At 7 PM it will be sunnier but a little cooler, around 76 degrees. Thursday night will also be a much warmer night than we have been seeing early in this week only getting as low as 54 degrees.

I would say that the grilling forecast for the first day of the draft is, pristine!

