Advertisement

President Joe Biden to travel to Alabama

(Source: President Biden / Twitter)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama to visit a Lockheed Martin facility which manufactures weapon systems such as Javelin anti-tank missiles.

President Biden will visit Troy on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, according to a Tweet by Lockheed Martin News.

The Biden-Harris Administration is providing the missiles to Ukraine and Ukrainians are using them to defend against the Russian invasion.

Per the White House additional details to follow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Jakavion Adams was charged by Meridian police with murder in the death of Diqwun Martin.
Additional arrest made in 2020 murder case
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Anthony Middlebrook Jr. and Alexa Marie Johnson were arrested in separate investigations by the...
Two arrested on drug charges by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force
Traffic was at a standstill early Thursday due to acres of land being burned near I-59 South.
I-59 reopens after thick smoke clears

Latest News

Two confirmed dead in shooting at Exxon on Highway 19 in Meridian.
Two dead after gas station shooting
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
69TH ANNUAL JIMMIE RODGERS FESTIVAL
Jimmie Rodgers Festival set to return on May 7th
In a 6-3 ruling with conservatives in the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that...
Supreme Court limits discrimination claims for emotional distress
A controlled burn in Wayne County Thursday is expected to cover about 324 acres.
Chickasawhay Ranger District burn set for 324 acres