Southern Miss Wins School-Record 15-Straight Game in 9-4 Win at Southeastern Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. – A pair of early three-run innings helped No. 4 Southern Miss jump out to an early lead as they defeated Southeastern Louisiana 9-4 at Alumni Field Tuesday night to register a school-record 15 consecutive victory.

Southern Miss (33-8) captured the nation’s leading 12-straight road victory and the win also tied Golden Eagle head coach Scott Berry with Hill Denson for the most victories in school history.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to an early advantage with three runs in the second inning. Danny Lynch led off the frame with a home run to right for his fourth of the year. After a strikeout, Rodrigo Montenegro legged out a double and Brady Faust followed with a walk before Dustin Dickerson plated both runners with a double to left center. It was Dickerson’s team-leading 17th double of the year.

Southern Miss added three more runs in the third. After Christopher Sargent opened the inning, he scored one batter later on a Charlie Fischer double. Fischer, who went to third on the throw to the plate to get Sargent, scored on a ground out by Lynch. McGillis then walked and scored on a Rodrigo Montenegro’s second double of the contest.

The Lions (17-24) get two runs back in the bottom of the fourth. After a leadoff single by Preston Faulkner, Golden Eagle starter Matt Adams got a couple of outs before Pierce Leavengood tripled of the center field wall to knock in a run. Adams, who gave up two runs over 3 2/3 innings with six strikeouts in his first start to get the victory and improve to 1-0, was relieved by Chandler Best. After giving up a RBI single to Champ Artigues, Best got a strikeout to end the frame.

Gabe Montenegro made the score 7-2 with an RBI fielder’s choice in the fourth before the home squad cut the gap in the bottom of the frame with a two-run homer by Tyler Finke for his seventh of the year.

A two-run, opposite field homer by Sargent in the sixth, his team-leading 12th, increased the margin to five again for Southern Miss.

The Lions tried to rally in the eighth and loaded the bases with two outs on Golden Eagle reliever Garrett Ramsey. Southern Miss then went to Landon Harper to get a strikeout to end the frame.

Harper then worked around a lead off walk in the ninth to earn his ninth save of the year.

SLU starter Hunter O’Toole (2-4) got touched for three runs on four hits over 1 2/3 innings to suffer the loss.

The Golden Eagles return to action this weekend when they travel to Birmingham, Ala., to face UAB in a three-game Conference USA series. The series starts at 6 p.m., Friday at Young Memorial Field.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.