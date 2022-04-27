T-Ball registration open through May 26

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Registration is open for the 2022 season of Crestwood T-Ball. Games are planned to start Tuesday, July 5, at Crestwood field. The number of registrants will determine the number of teams. Trophies will be given to all players at the end of the season.

Boys and girls ages 4 to 6 are encouraged to participate. Cost is $60 per child ($40 for each additional child in the same family) and includes a jersey, baseball cap and trophy for each child. Parents are also encouraged to attend and participate in the coaching and will be given an opportunity to volunteer during the registration process. There are 150 player slots available.

Registration will take place at Crestwood Baseball Field and close May 26. • Tuesday, May 10 – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Thursday, May 12 – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, May 17 – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Thursday, May 19– 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, May 24 – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Thursday, May 26 – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Parents may also register during business hours at the locations below:

• Quality PC of Meridian, 3910 Highway 45 North, Meridian, MS 39301 (601) 485-4404

• Jeffery Wilson State Farm, 2401 Highway 39 North, Meridian, MS (601) 483-8253

Registration forms are available at the Downtown Optimist Club website here. They can be printed and sent with a check to: DTOC, P.O. Box 3399, Meridian, MS 39303. Questions may be emailed to tball@dtoc.org.

