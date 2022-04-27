Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: Explosive Passionate Dolls Dance

This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Explosive Passionate Dolls Dance team.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Explosive Passionate Dolls Dance team.

The team competes in meets across the Magnolia State and this past weekend, they went to Biloxi and took home several honors including the Grand Championship title.

Congratulations to the Explosive Passionate Dolls for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

