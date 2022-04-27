Wonderful Wednesday Weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

High pressure has control of our weather, and this means a stable atmosphere with lots of sunshine expected today. The cool crisp start to the day will be replaced with comfy mid-upper 70s this afternoon. So, the weather will be ideal for any strenuous outdoor activities since it will neither be hot nor humid.

Tonight, it cools off into the upper 40s. This will lead to a chilly kick-off to your Thursday. Just like today, tomorrow brings the sunshine, but a return southerly wind will help crank those highs back into the 80s. So, low 80s are on deck for Thursday, but mid 80s return for Friday. Friday, a stray PM shower is also possible, but the better chance for isolated showers/storms will be Saturday & Sunday. For those days, it also gets hotter & more muggy with mid-upper 80s expected.

Early next week brings a similar slightly unsettled pattern. The heat of the day could bring isolated storms, but it’ll remain unseasonably warm with mid-upper 80s.

