Advertisement

Wonderful Wednesday Weather

Great weather for outdoor plans
Great weather for outdoor plans(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

High pressure has control of our weather, and this means a stable atmosphere with lots of sunshine expected today. The cool crisp start to the day will be replaced with comfy mid-upper 70s this afternoon. So, the weather will be ideal for any strenuous outdoor activities since it will neither be hot nor humid.

Tonight, it cools off into the upper 40s. This will lead to a chilly kick-off to your Thursday. Just like today, tomorrow brings the sunshine, but a return southerly wind will help crank those highs back into the 80s. So, low 80s are on deck for Thursday, but mid 80s return for Friday. Friday, a stray PM shower is also possible, but the better chance for isolated showers/storms will be Saturday & Sunday. For those days, it also gets hotter & more muggy with mid-upper 80s expected.

Early next week brings a similar slightly unsettled pattern. The heat of the day could bring isolated storms, but it’ll remain unseasonably warm with mid-upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Middlebrook Jr. and Alexa Marie Johnson were arrested in separate investigations by the...
Two arrested on drug charges by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force
Man killed in Saturday fire
Perimeter set up by police outside of the home where the body was found.
Death investigation continues in Meridian
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 26, 2022
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 25, 2022

Latest News

Weather - April 26, 2022
Weather - April 26, 2022
Bus stop forecast.
Coats on... and then off for school tomorrow
On Tuesday, the company’s storm team got together with emergency management leaders from all...
Mississippi Power’s storm team out front on hurricane season preps
Low of 44 degrees with clear and cool skies.
Unseasonably cooler night ahead