All Scholastic Sports Team: Cameron Robinson

TOXEY, Ala. (WTOK) - Cameron Robinson is a three sport athlete at South Choctaw Academy.

“Cam’s not only a three sport star, Cameron is the best star we have in all three sports,” Athletic director, Charlie Taylor said. “He excels on so many different levels.”

Robinson is the Rebels quarterback and defensive back, a point guard on the court and a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder on the baseball field. Cameron is everywhere at South Choctaw Academy.

Coach Taylor said, “You couldn’t ask for a better person on the field. Whether it’s the football field, the basketball court, the baseball diamond he gets the ball and he takes off. He’s a play maker.”

Being in clutch situations is exactly who Cam is. He was able to throw a game winning touchdown pass last season which was called back. He then hit a game winning three pointer in the Rebels basketball game against Jackson Academy.

Coach Taylor said, “Cam as an athlete is really kind of our iron man... He’s not a ra’ra guy but he’s going to lead you by example.”

“I enjoy leading,” said Robinson. “The guys I play with, it’s just special for them to like me and put me in that role.”

Cameron takes all accelerated courses but a lot of time he is one of the only boys in the classroom. But he just minds his own business. Even when he is quiet he still stands out.

“It just shows Cameron’s character,” said Melanie Abston, Rebels economics teacher. “He doesn’t follow. He is a leader. But he is not loud about it. He’s very quiet. Shows you, by his actions, he’s willing to do what he says. I think the other kids respect him for taking the stands he’s taken.”

Robinson and the Rebels finished the season after the first round of the playoffs.

