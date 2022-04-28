Advertisement

All Scholastic Sports Team: Cameron Robinson

South Choctaw Academy's, Cameron Robinson, joins the All Scholastic Sports Team.
South Choctaw Academy's, Cameron Robinson, joins the All Scholastic Sports Team.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOXEY, Ala. (WTOK) - Cameron Robinson is a three sport athlete at South Choctaw Academy.

“Cam’s not only a three sport star, Cameron is the best star we have in all three sports,” Athletic director, Charlie Taylor said. “He excels on so many different levels.”

Robinson is the Rebels quarterback and defensive back, a point guard on the court and a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder on the baseball field. Cameron is everywhere at South Choctaw Academy.

Coach Taylor said, “You couldn’t ask for a better person on the field. Whether it’s the football field, the basketball court, the baseball diamond he gets the ball and he takes off. He’s a play maker.”

Being in clutch situations is exactly who Cam is. He was able to throw a game winning touchdown pass last season which was called back. He then hit a game winning three pointer in the Rebels basketball game against Jackson Academy.

Coach Taylor said, “Cam as an athlete is really kind of our iron man... He’s not a ra’ra guy but he’s going to lead you by example.”

“I enjoy leading,” said Robinson. “The guys I play with, it’s just special for them to like me and put me in that role.”

Cameron takes all accelerated courses but a lot of time he is one of the only boys in the classroom. But he just minds his own business. Even when he is quiet he still stands out.

“It just shows Cameron’s character,” said Melanie Abston, Rebels economics teacher. “He doesn’t follow. He is a leader. But he is not loud about it. He’s very quiet. Shows you, by his actions, he’s willing to do what he says. I think the other kids respect him for taking the stands he’s taken.”

Robinson and the Rebels finished the season after the first round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Jakavion Adams was charged by Meridian police with murder in the death of Diqwun Martin.
Additional arrest made in 2020 murder case
Anthony Middlebrook Jr. and Alexa Marie Johnson were arrested in separate investigations by the...
Two arrested on drug charges by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force
Traffic was at a standstill early Thursday due to acres of land being burned near I-59 South.
I-59 reopens after thick smoke clears

Latest News

Meridian Community College held a signing day for 13 student-athletes as they signed on to the...
MCC holds signing day for 13 Eagles
Former Meridian football player, Julius Turner, is back in Meridian to be with friends and...
“A dream come true,” former Meridian football player, Julius Turner, is looking forward to the 2022 NFL Draft
Scott Berry, Southern Miss
Scott Berry ties Hill Denson for career wins at Southern Miss
Sports 10pm - April 27, 2022