Bud N’ Boilin’ Crawfish Cookoff set for May 7

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Bud N’ Boilin’ Crawfish Cookoff will be May 7 at City Hall Lawn. The competition is a kickoff to the Jimmie Rodgers Festival and proceeds will go to the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation.

The cooking starts at 12 noon but the gates will open at 11 a.m. with the Jimmie Rodgers Singer/Songwriter Competition.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased in advance online here, or by visiting event sponsors, Community Bank or Mitchell Distributing. Admission is free for children 12 years old and under. The admission ticket will allow attendees to browse the 27 competing teams and enjoy crawfish tastings so they can vote for the People’s Choice for the overall boil. The awards will be announced at 3:45 p.m.

Gerard Delefose and the Zydeco Gators from Mamou, La., and The Dukes of Country will provide live music. TikTok star and chef, Stalekracker, who has 5.2 million followers, will be a special guest at Bud N’ Boilin’ and will be around for photos.

