Chickasawhay Ranger District burn set for 324 acres

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Chickasawhay Ranger District will be conducting a prescribed burn just north of Wausau Lookout Tower in Wayne County.

The burn is expected to cover about 324 acres.

Smoke will be visible on Forest Service Road 201 and Forest Service Road 206. Drivers are asked to avoid these areas.

