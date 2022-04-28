Advertisement

Chipotle wants to thank healthcare heroes with a year of free food

Chipotle wants to give 2,000 healthcare heroes a year's worth of free food.
Chipotle wants to give 2,000 healthcare heroes a year's worth of free food.(Chipotle)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Free Chipotle for a year?

Yes, please!

Chipotle Mexican Grill is thanking healthcare heroes in a big way. The company is giving 2,000 of them free burritos, bowls or whatever else their Chipotle-loving hearts desire for a year.

That’s more than $1 million in free food!

If you know a hero in healthcare, post on Chipotle’s social media and tag your hero.

Make sure to share a little about what they’ve done for you and how they’ve impacted your life.

You’ve got until May 6, which is National Nurses Day, to do it.

After that, Chipotle will randomly select 2,000 people who’ve been tagged, DM them and then give them free Chipotle for a year.

It’s a tasty way to thank the people who spend their lives taking care of others.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Jakavion Adams was charged by Meridian police with murder in the death of Diqwun Martin.
Additional arrest made in 2020 murder case
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Anthony Middlebrook Jr. and Alexa Marie Johnson were arrested in separate investigations by the...
Two arrested on drug charges by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force
Traffic was at a standstill early Thursday due to acres of land being burned near I-59 South.
I-59 reopens after thick smoke clears

Latest News

FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
Chauvin appeals murder conviction for killing George Floyd
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID-19 vaccine for littlest kids
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Ukraine says Russian offensive in east picks up momentum