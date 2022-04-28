Crimenet 04_28_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Chance Matthews Rigby.

Rigby is a 47-year-old White male who stands approximately 6′ 3″ in height, weighing 190 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was originally charged with being in possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Rigby can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

